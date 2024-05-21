Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) were down 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.36 and last traded at $30.49. Approximately 1,788,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 6,776,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.93.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Stock Down 4.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.69.

Get Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 218.0% during the first quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 21,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 14,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth $1,073,000.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.