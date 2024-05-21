Diversified Energy Company PLC Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:DEC)

Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

Diversified Energy Stock Performance

Diversified Energy stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.36. The stock had a trading volume of 39,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,972. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Diversified Energy has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

Get Diversified Energy alerts:

About Diversified Energy

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.