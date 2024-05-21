Diversified Energy Company PLC Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:DEC)

Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.
Diversified Energy Stock Performance
Diversified Energy stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.36. The stock had a trading volume of 39,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,972. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Diversified Energy has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $26.00.
About Diversified Energy
