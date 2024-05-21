Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC) to Issue Dividend of $0.29

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Diversified Energy Stock Performance
DEC traded up GBX 3.97 ($0.05) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,128.97 ($14.35). The stock had a trading volume of 107,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,333. Diversified Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 822.50 ($10.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,963 ($24.95). The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,031.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 887.08. The company has a market cap of £536.49 million, a P/E ratio of 87.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.12.
About Diversified Energy
