Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC) to Issue Dividend of $0.29

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Diversified Energy Stock Performance

DEC traded up GBX 3.97 ($0.05) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,128.97 ($14.35). The stock had a trading volume of 107,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,333. Diversified Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 822.50 ($10.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,963 ($24.95). The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,031.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 887.08. The company has a market cap of £536.49 million, a P/E ratio of 87.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.12.

About Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

