Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Position Lowered by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 19,439 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $42,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Dorman Products by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 17.5% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

NASDAQ DORM traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $91.95. The stock had a trading volume of 43,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,838. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $98.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.49. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DORM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet raised Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Insider Activity at Dorman Products

In related news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $46,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,799.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

See Also

