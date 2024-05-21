Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Position Trimmed by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 769.2% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 15.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Duke Energy by 40.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,253.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

DUK opened at $103.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.30. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $103.93.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DUK. Barclays boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.85.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

