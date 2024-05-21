DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) PT Lowered to $17.50 at BMO Capital Markets

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $17.50 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on DXC Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DXC Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.41.

DXC stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $28.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average is $21.73.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 18,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $393,356.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,034.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 3,525.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

