DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) PT Lowered to $19.00

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DXC Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.41.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

DXC Technology stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.85. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $28.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 0.67%. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 18,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $393,356.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,034.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,080,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,484 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 13,006,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,212 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,468,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,314 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,234,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,317,000 after buying an additional 3,827,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,598,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,899,000 after buying an additional 267,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

