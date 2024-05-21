Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.54.

DT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of DT opened at $48.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.06. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $43.29 and a 1 year high of $61.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.89.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,085,190.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 23,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 76.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 2.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

