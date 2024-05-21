Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Chardan Capital

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Chardan Capital from $31.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DYN. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.78.

DYN stock opened at $35.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.00. Dyne Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $35.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.18.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.81). Equities analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, major shareholder Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas sold 184,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $4,164,187.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,631,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,672,142.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $76,470.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,230,520.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas sold 184,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $4,164,187.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,631,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,672,142.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,367,818 shares of company stock worth $32,590,716. 20.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DYN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 22.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 58.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 95.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

