Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Chardan Capital raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $42.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Dyne Therapeutics traded as high as $35.98 and last traded at $35.20, with a volume of 442980 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.38.

DYN has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.78.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, major shareholder Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas sold 184,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $4,164,187.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,631,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,672,142.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Wildon Farwell sold 1,585 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $40,734.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,895,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas sold 184,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $4,164,187.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,631,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,672,142.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,367,818 shares of company stock worth $32,590,716 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 5.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 28.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.18. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.81). On average, research analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

