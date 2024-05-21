e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 22nd. Analysts expect e.l.f. Beauty to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $153.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.94. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $83.80 and a one year high of $221.83.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,713.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,713.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 29,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total transaction of $4,890,163.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,748 shares in the company, valued at $18,095,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,600 shares of company stock worth $34,307,124 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $228.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

