e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $182.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELF. StockNews.com lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 2.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $153.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.60. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $83.80 and a 12-month high of $221.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,713.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 29,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total transaction of $4,890,163.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,095,667.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,713.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,600 shares of company stock valued at $34,307,124 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 235.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,414,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,585 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 641.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 832,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,423,000 after acquiring an additional 720,098 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $133,940,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,611,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 58.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,424,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,427,000 after acquiring an additional 523,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

