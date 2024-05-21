e.l.f. Beauty’s (ELF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $214.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $228.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.46.

Shares of ELF traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.61. The company had a trading volume of 882,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,414. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.74, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.60. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $83.80 and a 52 week high of $221.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total value of $120,071.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,829,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total value of $120,071.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,829,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 74,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total transaction of $12,388,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,161 shares in the company, valued at $52,609,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 201,600 shares of company stock valued at $34,307,124. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 390.2% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

