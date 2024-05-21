Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) is Nemes Rush Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Nemes Rush Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for about 3.0% of Nemes Rush Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $18,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $312.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,098,000. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Stock Up 1.2 %

ETN stock traded up $3.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $337.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,063,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,434. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $134.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.06. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $167.33 and a 12 month high of $338.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $317.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.76.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

