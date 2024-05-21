Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on May 31st

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1523 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSEARCA:EOS opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.33. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $15.87 and a 12-month high of $21.00.
