eCash (XEC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.04 Billion

eCash (XEC) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. eCash has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and $39.77 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, eCash has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar. One eCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get eCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,761.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $525.37 or 0.00741307 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00063049 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.74 or 0.00099811 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000281 BTC.

About eCash

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,704,870,298,092 coins and its circulating supply is 19,704,889,048,092 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.