Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Trading Down 11.3%

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:ECO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 11.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.59 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.68 ($0.16). Approximately 1,035,092 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,072,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.30 ($0.18).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.59) target price on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.
Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of the petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties in the Republic of Namibia and the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana. The company holds a 15% working interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin; and 17.5% interests in the Canje Block covering an area of 4,800 square kilometers located in Guyana.
