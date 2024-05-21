Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Trading Down 11.3%

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:ECO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 11.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.59 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.68 ($0.16). Approximately 1,035,092 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,072,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.30 ($0.18).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.59) target price on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 10.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1,430.00 and a beta of 1.83.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of the petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties in the Republic of Namibia and the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana. The company holds a 15% working interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin; and 17.5% interests in the Canje Block covering an area of 4,800 square kilometers located in Guyana.

