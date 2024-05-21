Edgar Lomax Co. VA Has $32.30 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA decreased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 7,025 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises approximately 2.1% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in American Express were worth $32,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Management Associates NY grew its position in shares of American Express by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 5,170 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory grew its position in American Express by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 2,077 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in American Express by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 64,192 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in American Express by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $221.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.71.

American Express Stock Performance

American Express stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,825,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,609. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $244.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $229.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total transaction of $829,500.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,932 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,896.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total transaction of $829,500.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,896.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total value of $729,842.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,948.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.