Edgar Lomax Co. VA Sells 25,255 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566,444 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 25,255 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 2.9% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $44,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in CVS Health by 573.2% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.32. The company had a trading volume of 16,753,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,974,052. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.56.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. TD Cowen lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

