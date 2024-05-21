Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC Has $171.74 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,730,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384,057 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 25.6% of Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $171,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,416,230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,145,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923,920 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 127.4% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,073,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962,762 shares in the last quarter. P E Global LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. P E Global LLC now owns 6,745,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,410,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,905 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,213,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,890,050. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $99.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.08.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

