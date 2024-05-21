Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Sets New 1-Year High at $76.60

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.60 and last traded at $76.49, with a volume of 69587 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Edison International Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.87.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.84%.

Insider Transactions at Edison International

In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $735,235.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,876.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edison International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

