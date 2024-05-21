Eight Capital Cuts Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIPT) Price Target to C$10.00

Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIPT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Eight Capital from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Quipt Home Medical Stock Down 7.8 %
Shares of Quipt Home Medical stock opened at C$4.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.01. Quipt Home Medical has a 52 week low of C$4.23 and a 52 week high of C$8.12. The firm has a market cap of C$181.35 million, a PE ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 1.03.
Quipt Home Medical Company Profile
