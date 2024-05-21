Elders Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.18 (ASX:ELD)

Elders Limited (ASX:ELD – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 27th.
Elders Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.93.
Elders Company Profile
