Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Mckinley Capital Management LLC

Mckinley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 120.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,213 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 1.3% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $9,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on LLY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price (up from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. DZ Bank cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $769.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $783.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $761.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $687.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $419.80 and a 52-week high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

