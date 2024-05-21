Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 40,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price (up from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $769.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $13.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $783.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,187,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,941. The firm has a market cap of $744.63 billion, a PE ratio of 114.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $760.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $686.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $419.80 and a twelve month high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.