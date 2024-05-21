Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Nemes Rush Group LLC

Nemes Rush Group LLC decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 246.6% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price objective (up previously from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $769.53.

NYSE LLY traded up $19.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $803.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,136,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $763.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $419.80 and a twelve month high of $816.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $761.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $687.57.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

