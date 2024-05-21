Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,654,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,105 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.87% of Emerson Electric worth $1,036,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Tobam increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,484.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.98. 214,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,749,417. The stock has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

EMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

