Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2093 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Enel Chile’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03.
Enel Chile has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years.
Enel Chile Stock Performance
Shares of ENIC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.17. The stock had a trading volume of 262,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Enel Chile has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $3.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.16.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th.
About Enel Chile
Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.
