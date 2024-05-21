Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
Energy Focus Price Performance
Shares of EFOI stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. Energy Focus has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $3.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.55.
Energy Focus Company Profile
