Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Shares Sold by Tieton Capital Management LLC

Tieton Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Enova International makes up about 5.2% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Enova International worth $9,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enova International in the 3rd quarter valued at $928,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 137,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 75.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Enova International during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Enova International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enova International

In other Enova International news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $110,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,921.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $110,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,186 shares in the company, valued at $641,921.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 20,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $1,254,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,439 shares in the company, valued at $28,946,068.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,340 shares of company stock worth $5,485,855. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Stock Performance

ENVA traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.11. The stock had a trading volume of 194,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a current ratio of 13.15. Enova International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.82.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.18. Enova International had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $609.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.73 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Enova International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enova International from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded Enova International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Enova International from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

Enova International Profile

(Free Report)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Featured Articles

