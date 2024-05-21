Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) Price Target Cut to C$0.35

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Haywood Securities from C$0.50 to C$0.35 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on EGLX. Scotiabank lowered Enthusiast Gaming from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from C$1.50 to C$0.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enthusiast Gaming
Enthusiast Gaming Stock Up 2.6 %
Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile
Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Enthusiast Gaming
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Nasdaq vs. S&P: A Detailed Breakdown of Stock Indexes
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.