EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) Receives C$102.56 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$102.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQB shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of EQB from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of EQB from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. National Bankshares lowered shares of EQB from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$98.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC set a C$100.00 price objective on shares of EQB and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Veritas Investment Research restated a “reduce” rating on shares of EQB in a report on Friday, March 1st.

EQB Stock Down 1.8 %

TSE EQB opened at C$83.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$85.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$85.10. EQB has a twelve month low of C$64.71 and a twelve month high of C$97.64.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported C$2.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$298.77 million for the quarter. EQB had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.70%. Research analysts anticipate that EQB will post 11.429932 earnings per share for the current year.

EQB Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. EQB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

EQB Company Profile

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

