Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $874.44.

Several research analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 310,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 32,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,459,000 after acquiring an additional 12,129 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $795.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $75.48 billion, a PE ratio of 79.77, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.62. Equinix has a 52-week low of $672.88 and a 52-week high of $914.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $778.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $805.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.91%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

