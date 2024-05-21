Ergo (ERG) One Day Volume Reaches $825,241.54

Ergo (ERG) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.29 or 0.00001849 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $97.06 million and $825,241.54 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ergo has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,654.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.18 or 0.00738196 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00126399 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00008570 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00044811 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00063409 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.18 or 0.00194074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.09 or 0.00099189 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 75,353,277 coins and its circulating supply is 75,354,141 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.