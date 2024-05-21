Ergo Price Hits $1.33 on Top Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Ergo has a total market cap of $100.13 million and $742,153.27 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for $1.33 or 0.00001865 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,262.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $521.12 or 0.00731262 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.55 or 0.00124261 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00008389 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00045554 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.13 or 0.00066130 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.82 or 0.00189182 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.27 or 0.00098601 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 75,336,132 coins and its circulating supply is 75,337,266 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

