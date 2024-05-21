Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ERO. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:ERO opened at $23.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.20 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 11.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ero Copper by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 13.3% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 15.9% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

