Ethereum Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $48.82 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 22.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $3,800.80 or 0.05411012 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum has traded up 30.8% against the US dollar. Ethereum has a market cap of $456.58 billion and $48.82 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00058030 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00011294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00019307 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00013552 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00012656 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000271 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,127,449 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.

