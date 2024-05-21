Etsy (ETSY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) recently:

5/2/2024 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – Etsy was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $70.00.

5/2/2024 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $72.00 to $62.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $80.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $70.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – Etsy was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

5/2/2024 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $67.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $125.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $95.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $91.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $87.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $85.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2024 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $95.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $80.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/18/2024 – Etsy had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $65.00.

4/10/2024 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $65.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/4/2024 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.29. The company had a trading volume of 414,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,766,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.58. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.60 and a twelve month high of $102.81.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 67.27% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $4,570,907.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $4,570,907.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 66,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,827 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 402.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

