Evercore ISI Trims Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Target Price to $70.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Evercore ISI from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.22% from the company’s current price.

ZM has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.89.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZM

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $64.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.90. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $58.87 and a one year high of $75.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42 and a beta of -0.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,420 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $169,012.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,947,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $317,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $169,012.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,947,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,170 shares of company stock worth $6,356,101 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.