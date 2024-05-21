Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at BTIG Research from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the online travel company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $158.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.12.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Expedia Group stock traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.06. 1,095,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,638,288. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $160.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.96 and its 200 day moving average is $136.87.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,184 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,314 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 21,095 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Expedia Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 263,351 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $39,974,000 after purchasing an additional 15,759 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in Expedia Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 355,871 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $54,018,000 after purchasing an additional 43,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 769,665 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $79,329,000 after purchasing an additional 56,186 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

