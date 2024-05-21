Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Insider Eric Guyer Sells 1,846 Shares

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) insider Eric Guyer sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.18, for a total transaction of $175,702.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eric Guyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 30th, Eric Guyer sold 1,650 shares of Exponent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total value of $152,757.00.

Exponent Stock Down 0.1 %

EXPO traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.65. 45,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,191. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.71 and its 200 day moving average is $83.15. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.61 and a 12 month high of $102.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.87 and a beta of 0.64.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $137.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.98 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,786,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 9.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,685,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,076,000 after purchasing an additional 408,295 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Exponent during the first quarter valued at about $25,904,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exponent by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,286,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,153,000 after purchasing an additional 291,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 594,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,876,000 after buying an additional 280,600 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPO. StockNews.com raised Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Exponent from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

