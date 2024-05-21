Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:FMN)

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.
Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years.
Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:FMN opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $11.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average of $10.90.
Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Federated Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Federated Investment Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds of GO state, GO local, special tax, hospital, transportation, pre-refunded, senior care, water and sewer, education, electric and gas, and public power sectors.
