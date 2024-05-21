Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.01

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.01 and last traded at $47.01, with a volume of 57728 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.60.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 242.2% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Rogco LP bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $157,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

