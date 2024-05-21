Financial Comparison: SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) vs. Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) and SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Monro and SunCar Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monro 0 1 0 0 2.00 SunCar Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Monro presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.60%. Given Monro’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Monro is more favorable than SunCar Technology Group.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Monro has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SunCar Technology Group has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Monro and SunCar Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monro 2.68% 5.59% 2.20% SunCar Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Monro and SunCar Technology Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monro $1.33 billion 0.60 $39.05 million $1.07 25.05 SunCar Technology Group $363.75 million 2.05 -$26.91 million N/A N/A

Monro has higher revenue and earnings than SunCar Technology Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of SunCar Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Monro shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of SunCar Technology Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Monro beats SunCar Technology Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monro

Monro, Inc. provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. In addition, it operates stores under the brand names of Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr. Tire Auto Service Centers, Car-X Tire & Auto, Tire Warehouse Tires for Less, Ken Towery's Tire & Auto Care, Mountain View Tire & Auto Service, and Tire Barn Warehouse. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

About SunCar Technology Group

SunCar Technology Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business. The company offers customized after-sale services to banking, insurance companies, and other customer types; and auto mobile insurance comprising statutory automobile liability insurance and commercial automobile insurance. In addition, it provides auto insurance SaaS products and other technical services. The company is based in Shanghai, China.

