Financial Review: Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) versus SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA)

SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) and Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SunCar Technology Group and Monro’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunCar Technology Group $363.75 million 2.05 -$26.91 million N/A N/A Monro $1.33 billion 0.60 $39.05 million $1.07 25.05

Monro has higher revenue and earnings than SunCar Technology Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunCar Technology Group N/A N/A N/A Monro 2.68% 5.59% 2.20%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares SunCar Technology Group and Monro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SunCar Technology Group and Monro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunCar Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Monro 0 1 0 0 2.00

Monro has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.60%. Given Monro’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Monro is more favorable than SunCar Technology Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of SunCar Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of SunCar Technology Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Monro shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

SunCar Technology Group has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monro has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Monro beats SunCar Technology Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SunCar Technology Group

SunCar Technology Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business. The company offers customized after-sale services to banking, insurance companies, and other customer types; and auto mobile insurance comprising statutory automobile liability insurance and commercial automobile insurance. In addition, it provides auto insurance SaaS products and other technical services. The company is based in Shanghai, China.

About Monro

Monro, Inc. provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. In addition, it operates stores under the brand names of Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr. Tire Auto Service Centers, Car-X Tire & Auto, Tire Warehouse Tires for Less, Ken Towery's Tire & Auto Care, Mountain View Tire & Auto Service, and Tire Barn Warehouse. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

