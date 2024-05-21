First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

First National has raised its dividend by an average of 10.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. First National has a dividend payout ratio of 27.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First National to earn $2.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

Shares of FXNC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.73. The company had a trading volume of 604 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,874. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.33. The company has a market capitalization of $98.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.51. First National has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

First National ( NASDAQ:FXNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 million. First National had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 7.83%. Analysts expect that First National will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James R. Wilkins III bought 4,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.01 per share, for a total transaction of $63,897.57. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 283,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,248,340.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,575 shares of company stock worth $114,510. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

