First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$19.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$17.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$18.90 to C$19.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.14.

TSE:FM traded up C$0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$20.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,569,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,180. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$9.31 and a 1-year high of C$39.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.05. The company has a market cap of C$16.83 billion, a PE ratio of -8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.82.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C($0.08). First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of C$1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.25 billion. Analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.0067358 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

