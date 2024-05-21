First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Up 2.8% on Analyst Upgrade

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.8% on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $195.00 to $219.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. First Solar traded as high as $203.21 and last traded at $201.84. Approximately 553,957 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,038,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.34.

FSLR has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $209.50 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $359.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.56.

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $37,085.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total transaction of $2,592,551.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,477.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $37,085.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $766,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,785 shares of company stock worth $5,265,869. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 101.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,641 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,862 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 14.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,434 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 149.1% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.81. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.37.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.19 million. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

