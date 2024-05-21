First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,419,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $919,000. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000.

Shares of FTCS opened at $84.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $70.91 and a 52-week high of $85.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2247 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

