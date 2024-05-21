First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Stock Holdings Lowered by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,960,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,322 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $156,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 49.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after buying an additional 33,272 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,614,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,103,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter valued at $9,985,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $84.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.23. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.91 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

